Mecklenburg County consolidating health clinics

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health’s location at 249 Billingsley Road will close to the public starting March 30.

Family planning, sexually transmitted infection and HIV testing services will be provided exclusively at the location at 2845 Beatties Ford Road.

Public Health has experienced a decline in clinic visits for such services due to the county’s stay-at-home order. Call 704-336-6500 for any questions about these services.

“In an effort to effectively utilize public health staff and other resources during this unprecedented time, we are consolidating our services to one location,” said Gibbie Harris, MCPH Director, “This will help us to continue to provide essential services to the community while also reallocating resources to the COVID-19 response efforts.”

The health department reminds the community to call first before seeking medical care at any health facility.

Visit www.MeckNC.gov for details or call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

