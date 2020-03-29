Mecklenburg County reports first coronavirus death

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County urged residents to take its stay-at-home order more seriously after reporting its first COVID-19 related death on March 29.
Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the death involved a 60-year-old with “significant” underlying health conditions. The person was hospitalized at the time of death, she said.
“This unfortunate situation is a reminder to all of us how serious this particular pandemic is across our country and in our community,” Harris said.
[Matthews-Mint Weekly works hard to bring you local news.
Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]
She noted that county parks have been packed with people, making it difficult for people to practice social distancing.
Harris said 20% of the county’s new cases are requiring hospitalization.
“Our hospitals are seeing increased severity in illness and the number of individuals requiring admission and all of our hospitals are seeing individuals needing to be ventilators at this point,” Harris said.
As of 10 a.m. March 29, the county had 315 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county confirmed its first cases on March 12.
The county offers these tips:
- Comply with the Mecklenburg County Stay at Home Order.
- Follow proper physical/social distancing protocols by staying at least six feet away from others.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
- For additional questions about the Stay at Home Order, residents can call 704-353-1926 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit the county’s website, MeckNC.gov/COVID-19, and the City of Charlotte’s website, charlottenc.gov/covid19, in addition to the CDC’s COVID-19 website, cdc.gov/coronavirus and State Division of Public Health’s website for details.
Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online, as well as what we’re sharing across our social media platforms. Click here to be added to the distribution list.
Leave a Reply