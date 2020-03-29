Mecklenburg County reports first coronavirus death

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County urged residents to take its stay-at-home order more seriously after reporting its first COVID-19 related death on March 29.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the death involved a 60-year-old with “significant” underlying health conditions. The person was hospitalized at the time of death, she said.

“This unfortunate situation is a reminder to all of us how serious this particular pandemic is across our country and in our community,” Harris said.

She noted that county parks have been packed with people, making it difficult for people to practice social distancing.

Harris said 20% of the county’s new cases are requiring hospitalization.

“Our hospitals are seeing increased severity in illness and the number of individuals requiring admission and all of our hospitals are seeing individuals needing to be ventilators at this point,” Harris said.

As of 10 a.m. March 29, the county had 315 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county confirmed its first cases on March 12.

The county offers these tips: