Mint Hill Crime Scene (March 2-8)

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents March 2-8:
Alcohol
• 4300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: DWI. March 4
• 8000 block of Blair Road: DWI as well as possession of schedule I and II controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. March 7
Assaults/Threats
• 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Aggravated assault and damage to property. Feb. 26
• 10500 block of Clear Creek Commerce Drive: Simple assault. March 5
• 13300 block of Albemarle Road: Simple assault and domestic violence protection order violation. March 2
• 15400 block of Millview Trace Lane: Simple assault. March 1
Break-Ins, Vehicles
• 6300 block of Ellesmere Court: Theft from vehicle. March 6
• 9800 block of Arlington Church Road: Theft from vehicle. March 6
Fraud/Forgeries
• 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Unauthorized Use of Food Stamp Card. March 4
• 6200 block of Wilson Grove Road: Obtaining property by false pretenses. March 5
• 8100 block of Blair Road: Obtaining property by false pretenses. March 5
• 9400 block of Goldsmith Lane: Obtaining property by false pretenses. March 4
• 10200 block of Adaire Circle: Obtaining property under false pretenses. March 8
Identity Theft
• 8700 block of Willhill Road: Identity theft. March 3
Property Damage
• 5900 block of Beaver Dam Lane: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. March 4
• 7500 block of Olde Sycamore Drive: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 24
• 10500 block of Arlington Church Road: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 24
Thefts
• 11300 block of Blair Road: Theft from vehicle. Feb. 28
Weapon
• 4600 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and willful and wanton injury to real property. March 7
Other
• 8100 block of Pine Hill Road: Possession of stolen property. Feb. 29
Leave a Reply