Mint Hill Crime Scene (March 2-8)

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents March 2-8:

Alcohol

• 4300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: DWI. March 4

• 8000 block of Blair Road: DWI as well as possession of schedule I and II controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. March 7

Assaults/Threats

• 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Aggravated assault and damage to property. Feb. 26

• 10500 block of Clear Creek Commerce Drive: Simple assault. March 5

• 13300 block of Albemarle Road: Simple assault and domestic violence protection order violation. March 2

• 15400 block of Millview Trace Lane: Simple assault. March 1

Break-Ins, Vehicles

• 6300 block of Ellesmere Court: Theft from vehicle. March 6

• 9800 block of Arlington Church Road: Theft from vehicle. March 6

Fraud/Forgeries

• 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Unauthorized Use of Food Stamp Card. March 4

• 6200 block of Wilson Grove Road: Obtaining property by false pretenses. March 5

• 8100 block of Blair Road: Obtaining property by false pretenses. March 5

• 9400 block of Goldsmith Lane: Obtaining property by false pretenses. March 4

• 10200 block of Adaire Circle: Obtaining property under false pretenses. March 8

Identity Theft

• 8700 block of Willhill Road: Identity theft. March 3

Property Damage

• 5900 block of Beaver Dam Lane: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. March 4

• 7500 block of Olde Sycamore Drive: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 24

• 10500 block of Arlington Church Road: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 24

Thefts

• 11300 block of Blair Road: Theft from vehicle. Feb. 28

Weapon

• 4600 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and willful and wanton injury to real property. March 7

Other

• 8100 block of Pine Hill Road: Possession of stolen property. Feb. 29