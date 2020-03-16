Novant Health launches online coronavirus assessment tool

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health is offering additional resources to help meet the needs of community members with questions, concerns or symptoms related to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Novant Health is offering a self-guided assessment tool at www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus to help patients determine if they should seek care. The assessment uses CDC protocols and asks a series of screening questions. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment and should not be used if patients have life-threatening emergencies.

Novant Health has also established a 24/7 coronavirus helpline (1-877-499-1697) for patients without a primary care physician, as well as who are experiencing symptoms and have questions about how best to seek care.

The community is encouraged to call their health care provider before driving to clinics to help curb the spread of possible infection.

Virtual care options are also available for patients who have medical questions but do not want to leave their home, including 24/7 on-demand e-visits, video visits and on-demand video visits with TytoHome.

Novant Health says it is the only healthcare system in the Carolinas with the FDA-approved TytoHome device, a medical exam kit with attachments patients can use at home, allowing a provider to virtually examine sounds from the heart and lungs. Images from inner ears, throat and skin can also be captured in real-time in addition to readings of heart rate and body temperature. NH Digital Services LLC is offering TytoHome devices at a 50% reduced cost at www.NovantHealth.org/TytoHome.