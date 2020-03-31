Novant Health lures Wake Forest exec to serve as chief HR officer

WINSTON-SALEM – Carmen Canales will join Novant Health as the new senior vice president and chief human resources officer effective April 20.

Most recently, Canales served as the chief human resources officer at Wake Forest University.

“Carmen brings more than 25 years of executive experience across all aspects of human resources and talent management,” said Frank Emory Jr. chief administrative officer for Novant Health. “Her expertise includes leadership and internal consulting roles in consumer goods, healthcare, banking, professional services and higher education.”

Prior to joining Wake Forest University in 2011, Canales was chief talent officer at Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP in Winston-Salem for five years. Her career also includes experience as vice president and senior human resources business partner at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo) and manager of human resources at Pepsi-Cola.

She is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management, a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach and a FourSight facilitator.

