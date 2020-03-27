Police: Shooting led to car crashing into building

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle crashing into a building around 6 p.m. March 18 in the Matthews Township Office Park with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

After the victim was shot, his vehicle traveled through the intersection and was involved in a crash with another vehicle before coming to a stop in the office park, police said.

The shooting victim and driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. The shooting victim was identified as Brett Thomas Butler, 34, of Charlotte. He died on March 19.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a black 2007 Acura TSX with a North Carolina registration plate number of PMX-5683.

Contact Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706 with any details.