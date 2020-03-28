You are here: Home / News / Public heath releases updated COVID-19 data

Public heath releases updated COVID-19 data

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health has released data on the 230 cases of COVID-19 among county residents reported through March 26.

Highlights of data about the 230 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include: 

  • Nearly half of reported cases were adults ages 20 to 39 years old. Two cases were youth under 19 years old.
  • The sex and racial/ethnic composition of reported cases were similar to the county demographics.
  • About 1 in 5 reported cases have been hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection.
  • About 11% of reported cases have been released from isolation.

