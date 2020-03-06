Restaurant health inspections (Feb. 21-27)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Feb. 21-27:
Lowest Scores
- Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 90
Violations include: Unwashed produce was stored over cheeses; pans and can opener had food particles; food wasn’t held hot enough; gaskets on walk-in refrigerator were cracked; and hand sink in front of oven was leaking underneath from piping.
- Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 90.5
Violations include: Gravy didn’t cool fast enough; pintos, corn, greens, green beans, lima beans and mixed vegetables were out on line for two hours; and sliced ham and turkey, sliced and shredded cheese, diced ham and sauerkraut in top of prep table weren’t cold enough.
Matthews (Mecklenburg)
- Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
- Hinson’s Drive-In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 95.5
- Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93.5
- Picadeli’s Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5
- Shane’s Rib Shack, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
- Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Matthews (Union)
- Silvinos Pork Rinds and More, 621 Stallings Road – 95
Mint Hill
- Big Guys Pizza, 6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
- Earp’s Amoco, 7930 Fairview Road – 100
- The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28227)
- American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
- Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
- Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93
- King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
- Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 98
Charlotte (28270)
- Bojangles’, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
- Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road S. – 99
Indian Trail
