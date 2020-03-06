Restaurant health inspections (Feb. 21-27)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Feb. 21-27:

Lowest Scores

Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 90

Violations include: Unwashed produce was stored over cheeses; pans and can opener had food particles; food wasn’t held hot enough; gaskets on walk-in refrigerator were cracked; and hand sink in front of oven was leaking underneath from piping.

Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 90.5

Violations include: Gravy didn’t cool fast enough; pintos, corn, greens, green beans, lima beans and mixed vegetables were out on line for two hours; and sliced ham and turkey, sliced and shredded cheese, diced ham and sauerkraut in top of prep table weren’t cold enough.

Matthews (Mecklenburg)

Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

Hinson’s Drive-In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 95.5

Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93.5

Picadeli’s Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5

Shane’s Rib Shack, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95

Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

Matthews (Union)

Silvinos Pork Rinds and More, 621 Stallings Road – 95

Mint Hill

Big Guys Pizza, 6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5

Earp’s Amoco, 7930 Fairview Road – 100

The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 99.5

Charlotte (28227)

American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93

King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 93

Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 98

Charlotte (28270)

Bojangles’, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5

Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road S. – 99

Indian Trail

