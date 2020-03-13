Restaurant inspections (Feb. 28-March 5)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Feb. 28-March 5:
Lowest Scores
• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 90.5 Violations include: Employee handled garbage can then cleaned apron without washing hands; raw fish was stored over hot dogs; deep-covered container of rice cooling from day prior was not cold enough; open package of hot dogs wasn’t date marked; and several boxes of food were stored on ground in walk-in freezer.
• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E., Indian Trail – 90.5 Violations include: Employee used bare hands to mix slaw; hand sinks were used to scrub utensils; three food items on cold hold line weren’t cold enough; carrots, duck sauce and fish were stored on floor inside walk-ins; pans were stacked wet; and prep tables had rusted storage shelving.
Matthews
• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
• Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
Charlotte (28227)
• Bojangles’, 6915 Albemarle Road – 99
Indian Trail
• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 90.5
• Little Caesars, 325 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93.5
Leave a Reply