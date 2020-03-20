Restaurant inspections (March 6-12:)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants March 6 to 12:
Mint Hill
• Publix (deli/cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
Matthews
• Chick Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Marathi Masala (mobile food), 131 E. John St. – 97.5
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5
• South 21 Matthews, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 96.5
