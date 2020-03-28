Road resurfacing project begins in Matthews

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews is preparing to resurface several streets through May.

Residents will have full access to their homes except for short periods of time during this process. Door hangers will be placed on doors of homes a few days prior to work starting. Residents on those streets are asked not to park on those roads while work is underway between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Below is a preliminary schedule for the construction activities. All dates are subject to change.

Blythe Construction, of Charlotte, will oversee the $2.4M project.