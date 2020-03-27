Standoff outside Matthews store ends in death

MATTHEWS – A standoff between the Matthews Police Department and a man with a handgun inside the CVS at Matthews Township Parkway resulted in a death.

Officers responded to the attempted armed robbery at 10 p.m. March 19.

They made contact with a man inside with a gun and tried using verbal de-escalation techniques. They learned that remaining store employees had locked themselves in a room away from the man.

Officers established a perimeter and activated the Matthews Police Department Special Response Team. Once the team entered the store, they found the man deceased. He was identified as Karreim LaFrank Houser, 25, of Charlotte.