Truliant revises branch schedule following stay-at-home order

WINSTON-SALEM – Truliant Federal Credit Union has started limiting branch operating hours to by appointment only at all Charlotte locations in response to stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19

The credit union will offer lobby hours by appointment only Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The credit union has suspended Saturday hours.

[Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly works hard to bring you local news.

Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]

Appointments will be confirmed the day prior and are available for account openings, loan applications, loan closings and other service requests needing in-person assistance.

Drive-thrus will continue with normal hours and offer teller transactions.

“Truliant is taking proactive steps to ensure continuous service,” said Chris Murray, senior vice president of member experience. “We’re here to talk, stay connected and support our members. We encourage them to reach out and speak to us about anything.”

Call 800-822-0382 or visit www.Truliant.org/HealthUpdates for details.

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online, as well as what we’re sharing across our social media platforms. Click here to be added to the distribution list.