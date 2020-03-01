Would a Butler alum get a rose after a hometown visit on ‘The Bachelor?’

The hometown visits are a crucial part of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” giving couples an opportunity to see how their relationship would work outside the Petrie dish of the show. Sometimes, the visits bring couples together. Other times, they can be quite the dumpster fire.

This season’s entertaining hometown visits prompted some local “Bachelor” fans to imagine what would happen if the show filmed closer to home. As you’ll see below, the girl doesn’t always get the rose.

Imagine: You graduate from Independence HS. You end up on the bachelor. He likes you and decides to come to your hometown. You go to Dunwellz for lunch and to Pelicans after. Later you take him to Mint Hill Madness. You kiss underneath the fireworks. You get a rose https://t.co/yjOANSjgUZ — ronnie ♡ (@vht_nc) February 29, 2020

Imagine: You graduate from Butler HS. You end up on the bachelor. He comes to your hometown. You grab coffee at brakeman’s, take your dog on the greenway & a Nakato dinner with your fam. Later you make a midnight cookout run. You two kiss in the neon glow of the cookout sign. https://t.co/JRxob7NtSu — rossomanno (@Lauren_ross98) February 27, 2020

Imagine: you graduate from South Meck High School. You end up on the bachelor. He likes you. He comes to your hometown. You take him to Cookout right after making out in your car for 15 mins. Then you drive to South Park and take him to Louis Vuttion. You get a rose. https://t.co/kXb4lu6zfu — CHARISSA LINDLEY (@Charissamael) February 25, 2020

Imagine: You graduate from Cuthbertson High School. You end up on the Bachelor. He likes you and decided to come to your hometown. You get brunch at Stacks, walk around the Wesley Chapel Target, and afterwards you take him atop the Waxhaw bridge. You share a kiss. You get a rose. https://t.co/jchOoqNl5G — kathryn 🪐 (@KatieParrella) February 26, 2020

Imagine: You graduated from Charlotte Christian. You end up on the Bachelor. You get to hometowns. You get lunch at Nothing But Noodles, you take him to your high school to meet Mr. Henson. You get a rose. https://t.co/gthNhQmivd — Ansley Corrigan (@CorriganAnsley) February 28, 2020

Imagine: you graduate from Covenant Day. You end up on the bachelor. He likes you. He comes to your hometown. You take him the Taco Bell parking lot at 9pm. You get a rose. https://t.co/DMmBRBxnID — Hannah (@hantweetss) February 26, 2020

Imagine: You graduate from Parkwood High School. You end up on the Bachelor. He likes you and comes to your hometown. You sit and eat taters in the Roughedge parking lot while watching lifted trucks drive by. You do not get a rose. https://t.co/cYCeMvgElc — Amanda Ponsart (@MandaaLynn15) February 25, 2020

Imagine: You graduate from Sun Valley High School. You end up on the Bachelor. He likes you and comes to your hometown. You take him to the cookout on 74 and people watch all the teenagers sitting on their trucks in the parking lot blaring music. You do not get a rose. https://t.co/K9XiAuR6WJ — ✮ MADDIE ✮ (@maddieee_1) February 26, 2020