17-year-old faces murder charges

MATTHEWS – A suspect in the shooting death of Brett Thomas Butler is in custody, but the Matthews Police Department isn’t releasing his name because he is 17 years old.

MPD said the suspect was taken into custody April 1 in Stallings after law enforcement obtained a juvenile secure custody order for the charge of murder.

Police said Butler was shot at around 6 p.m. March 18 while driving and crashed into a building in the Matthews Township Office Park. Butler died the next day.

The shooting stemmed from a “roadway dispute” on U.S. 74 between Butler and the suspect, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Monroe and Stallings police departments, as well as FBI Violent Criminal Task Force and Union County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the case.