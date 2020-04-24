24 Foundation launches grant program

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation has launched the 24 NOW Critical Needs Fund to provide immediate grants for local cancer beneficiaries.

“Cancer doesn’t stop because of a global pandemic, and those living with cancer are in need of programs funded by 24 Foundation now more than ever,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “For many, the stress brought about by the existing financial strain of a cancer diagnosis and the uncertainty of life amidst COVID-19 can become too great.”

Its grants committee will consider applications from organizations that serve cancer communities in Charlotte metro areas. Grants will address areas of greatest needs in the local cancer community, such as utility bills, rent or mortgage payments, insurance premiums or co-payments, prescription costs, transportation costs and other approved expenses.

Qualifying 501c3 organizations may apply for up to $2,500 per request. Applicants must align with these areas of support:

• Programs that support and optimize the health of cancer survivors and their families throughout survivorship (diagnosis treatment and recovery).

• Cancer navigation programs intended to help guide patients and their families through the complex systems of cancer care.

• At least 75% of granted dollars must be allotted to programming.

Area businesses can get involved as a corporate matching partner. Participating firms select a matching amount and 24 Foundation handles the rest. To date, PNC and Swinerton are matching up to $7,600 on every donation through April 30.

“We believe that those living with cancer need to focus on hope, health and healing and should never have to choose between their health and food/shelter,” Ryan said. “The need is great and the time is now. “

Visit www.24foundation.org to apply.