Autobell Car Wash uses fogging to disinfect vehicle interiors

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash began offering an interior disinfectant service in March to help flatten the coronavirus curve.

PURTABS, an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant, is applied using a fogging technique after people and pets exit a vehicle. This is followed by a one-minute activation period with car doors and windows closed.

“We are no longer primarily a car wash; we are a cleaning and disinfectant company helping slow the spread of coronavirus, serving everyone from police departments to postal workers to medical personnel,” said Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell. “Since we instituted this service in mid-March, we have disinfected more than 62,000 vehicles across all of our stores.”

The interior disinfectant service will eventually become an optional a la carte service, but it is currently provided free for essential workers visiting Autobell for an interior cleaning, as well as a free stand-alone service for first-responders and government workers with a government-issued ID.

“Stay-at-home orders are currently in effect in every city that Autobell serves, therefore we felt it was important to support the essential workers who are serving the public and helping fight this terrible pandemic every day,” Howard said.