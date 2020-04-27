BAPS Charities helps with tech access for students

CHARLOTTE – BAPS Charities donated $5,000 on April 24 to support the CMS Foundation.

As schools close due to COVID-19, access to technology has become a concern, especially for Mecklenburg County families in need. The donation will be used to provide access to Chromebooks and free WiFi hotspots for remote learning.

“Our goal is to ensure students continue to have access to learning while schools are closed,” James said. “We want to thank BAPS Charities for their support and generosity.”