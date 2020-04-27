You are here: Home / News / BAPS Charities helps with tech access for students

BAPS Charities helps with tech access for students

CMS Foundation staff Ashelyn James, foundation manager, and Sonja Gantt, executive director, greeted BAPS Charities volunteers. Photo courtesy of BAPS Charities

CHARLOTTE – BAPS Charities donated $5,000 on April 24 to support the CMS Foundation.

As schools close due to COVID-19, access to technology has become a concern, especially for Mecklenburg County families in need. The donation will be used to provide access to Chromebooks and free WiFi hotspots for remote learning.

Our goal is to ensure students continue to have access to learning while schools are closed,” James said. “We want to thank BAPS Charities for their support and generosity.”

 

