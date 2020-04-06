Bella Tunno doubles down on kindness with launch of new collection

MATTHEWS – Bella Tunno is launching the Kindness Collection to celebrate 15 years of social impact.

Michelle Buelow founded the baby products brand in 2005 with the purpose of changing lives. The brand has never sold a product without donating a portion of the sale to an organization that creates positive change.

In 2014, Bella Tunno made eliminating childhood hunger a battle cry after learning more than 13 million kids go to bed hungry every night. The brand has since donated one meal for every product sold, accumulating over 3.9 million meals.

The Kindness Collection is a social movement to eliminate childhood hunger through kindness and donations. Bella Tunno will donate two meals instead of one for every product sold from the collection.

“We want to double down on kindness because it’s a solid investment,” Buelow said.

Bella Tunno is launching the Kindness Collection within its signature silicone Wonder Bib and Happy Teether product lines. A rainbow inspired the collection.

“We see kindness as a bridge,” Buelow said. “That’s why we chose modern colors of the rainbow for this collection. We designed these products with powerful, positive sayings such as Choose Joy, Love More, See the Good, Kind is Cool, Be the Sunshine, World Changer, Stand Together and Image Peace. These actions have the ability to erase racism, sexism and all types of prejudice.”