Bryant promoted to Mecklenburg’s assistant county manager 

CHARLOTTE – Michael A. Bryant has been promoted to assistant county manager.

Bryant, who directed the county’s management and budget office, will provide oversight to multiple county departments, including financial services, information technology, human resources, tax office and the management and budget office.

He will also be responsible for leading the county’s enterprise risk management strategy and for supervising financial planning and compliance throughout the organization.

Bryant will replace Mark Foster, who is scheduled to retire in June after five years in the role.

Bryant has worked at Mecklenburg County since 2003. He has also worked for the City of Durham, Duke University, Granville County and the Office of the Governor.

Bryant serves as a senior fellow with the Lee Institute’s American Leadership Forum. He has participated in the National Forum for Black Public Administrators Executive Leadership Institute.

Beginning in May, Bryant will serve as the president-elect of the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

He is the recipient of North Carolina Central University’s 40 Under 40 Award and the North Carolina Local Government Budget Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

