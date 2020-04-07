Data Dive: Crime reported in Matthews, Mint Hill schools

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 1,200 acts during the 2018-19 school year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s recently released annual report on school crime and violence.

State law requires schools to track 16 specific crimes, including nine deemed dangerous and violent, including sexual assault and assault involving the use of a weapon.

The report says the number and rate of crimes have declined statewide in recent years.

Crimes involving controlled substances, weapons and alcohol are the most frequently reported in high schools statewide, while elementary schools cite assault on school personnel and possession of a weapon as the top acts, according to the report.

Districtwide, CMS reported 545 possession of controlled substance, 277 possession of a weapon, 239 assault on school personnel, 85 possession of alcoholic beverage, 24 sexual assault, 22 possession of a firearm or powerful explosive and 8 assault involving the use of a weapon.

Independence High reported the most crimes among schools in the Matthews and Mint Hill area with 21, followed by Rocky River High with 19, Northeast Middle with 17 and Butler High with 16.

Here is a look at crimes reported at area schools:

• Bain Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Butler High: 16 crimes (1 assault involving the use of a weapon, 3 assaults on school personnel, 1 possession of alcoholic beverage, 9 possession of controlled substance and 2 possession of a weapon)

• Clear Creek Elementary: 3 crimes (1 assault on school personnel and 2 possession of a weapon)

• Crestdale Middle: 2 crimes (1 possession of controlled substance and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Crown Point Elementary: 0 crimes

• Elizabeth Lane Elementary: 2 crimes (2 possession of a weapon)

• Independence High: 21 crimes (4 assaults on school personnel, 10 possession of controlled substance, 1 possession of a firearm or powerful explosive and 6 possession of a weapon)

• Lebanon Elementary: 2 crimes (1 assault on school personnel and 1 possession of controlled substance)

• Levine Middle College High: 0 crimes

• Matthews Elementary: 2 crimes (2 possession of controlled substance)

• Mint Hill Middle: 5 crimes (1 assault on school personnel, 3 possession of controlled substance and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Northeast Middle: 17 crimes (11 assaults on school personnel, 3 possession of controlled substance, 2 possession of a weapon and 1 sexual assault)

• Providence High: 12 crimes (2 possession of alcoholic beverage, 8 possession of controlled substance, 1 possession of a weapon and 1 sexual assault)

• Rocky River High: 19 crimes (2 possession of alcoholic beverage, 13 possession of controlled substance, 2 possession of a firearm or powerful explosive and 2 possession of a weapon)