Doug E. Fresh, Anthony Hamilton collaborate with Novant Health on COVID-19 videos

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health is collaborating with beatboxing legend Doug E. Fresh and Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton to spread messaging about how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The songs, which are accompanied by videos posted on both artists’ social media platforms, cover the themes of hand hygiene, social distancing, staying at home and face masks.

“What was true before COVID-19 is true now: We have real health disparities in our black communities. We see the trend and we’re taking action,” said Vicky Free, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Novant Health. “It’s vital all of our communities know how to stay healthy and leveraging trusted voices help bring increased relevance and attention. Doug and Anthony see what’s happening and are both committed to helping our community flatten the curve. We are thrilled their voices are amplifying the messages everyone needs to hear.”

To play on his familiar “6 minutes” rap line, Doug E. Fresh released a video on social distancing called “6 ft.” Click here to watch it.

Hamilton has recorded a video encouraging social distancing and staying-at-home, when you can, to help protect the health and safety of health care workers. Click here to watch it.

