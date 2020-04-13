Emergency line addresses mental health needs

CHARLOTTE – Cardinal Innovations Healthcare announced the availability of a mental health crisis and emergency line.

**ASK is designed to be the mental health equivalent to dialing 9-1-1 for urgent physical care needs when crises arise.

The 24/7/365 resource is staffed by licensed clinicians who can assess the immediate need of the caller and connect them to a network of providers designed to provide the care they need.

[Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly works hard to bring you local news.

Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]

“During this time when so many are struggling to get access to care of every kind, we looked for solutions to equip our community with a resource for mental health emergency situations,” CEO Trey Sutten said. “The stakes are incredibly high as we seek to help ensure health and wellness for our members and their families but also support our hospital partners and communities. **Ask is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our effort to make emergency departments available for those in the most acute need.”

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online, as well as what we’re sharing across our social media platforms. Click here to be added to the distribution list.