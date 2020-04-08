GoFundMe raises money for 3D-printed face shields

CHARLOTTE – Area hobbyists and engineers are 3D printing face shields and goggles for health care workers.

Paul Anderson, a production and controls engineer from Matthews, is helping them raise money to buy supplies and ramp up production through a GoFundMe campaign.

They are printing face shields, which are full-face coverings that provide an extra layer of protection and keep N95 face masks clean.

“If the patient were to couch on the nurse, there’s a potential for that cough to land on the nurse,” Anderson said.

They are also making goggles, which is a more easily and faster-produced version of the shield but compromises in protection. Some nurses wear these under the face shield, Anderson said.

The estimated cost of each face shield is 50 cents. The group is making 24 face shields and 20 goggles daily with plans to double production.

As of April 8, they had raised $3,200 of their $10,000 goal. If the goal is met, Anderson said the team would be able to make more than 2,000 face shield assemblies to health care workers in need.

Donations will be used to buy clear films as a sub-component of the face shield assembly, 3D printer filament and more machines to increase the output of shields. The group is also looking for people who have 3D printers to join the cause.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/t9zgg-pro tect-our-healthcare-workers to learn more or donate.