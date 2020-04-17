Mecklenburg County releases COVID-19 toolkit

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department released a communications toolkit to better inform vulnerable communities about COVID-19 with information, tips and where to get help if they need it.

“No one is immune to COVID-19, but as the virus has spread, local and national data shows that there are populations that are more vulnerable and experience more severe symptoms,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “Lack of consistent access to healthcare and preexisting health conditions are definitely contributing to the higher numbers we’re seeing.”

The new toolkit is available on the county’s website, www.MeckNC.gov. County staff is also working to share this information with community and faith organizations.

The toolkit includes:

• Flyers that can be shared digitally with information about how the African American community is affected by COVID-19.

• Infographics, digital images and other messages that can be shared online.

• Talking points on topics like the stay-at-home order and how to protect yourself.

The county also has a COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

