Mint Hill Madness rescheduled to August

MINT HILL – Mint Hill Madness will be rescheduled to Aug. 6 to 8 at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park.

The family-friendly festival usually takes place in May to celebrate the town’s founding, but organizers moved the 37th annual event to August due to uncertainty with COVID-19.

This year’s festival will include the Mint Hill Family Olympics in addition to favorite attractions, such as carnival rides, games, boardwalk-style food, arts and crafts vendors, and the Fireworks Extravaganza.

Groove Machine, a 1970s party band will add some bounce to Friday night. Saturday’s entertainment includes The L.A. Maybe, a five-piece rock band; “The Voice” runner-up Jake HaldenVang; and On the Border, an Eagles tribute band.

Visit https://minthillevents.org for details.