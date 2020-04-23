Munch Madness championship: El Valle vs. The Hill Bar & Grill

CHARLOTTE – El Valle and The Hill Bar & Grill will compete for the 2020 Munch Madness Road to the Final Fork championship.

The Hill Bar & Grill defeated New Zealand Cafe to reach the finals. The Hill had wins over O’Neil’s Pub, Stooges Pub, Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q and reigning champion Dunwellz in the Mint Hill bracket.

Thirteenth seed El Valle came out of the Downtown Matthews bracket with wins over Beantown Tavern, Moe’s Bar B Que, Sante and Pizza Peel before defeating Kabob-Je to reach the finals.

The official ballot to vote for the champion will be posted on Union County Weekly’s Facebook and Instagram pages later today. You can also vote by emailing you pick to justin@cmgweekly.com.