New unemployment claims in North Carolina drops 25%

By Jason Schaumburg

(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in North Carolina dropped by 25% for the week ending April 18, data released April 23 by the U.S. Department of Labor showed.

Initial unemployment claims in North Carolina last week were 104,515, down 35,640 from the 140,155 initial claims filed the week ending April 11.

In the past five weeks, more than 640,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in North Carolina as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, more than 4.4 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, UDSOL reported, down 810,000 from the week prior, when 5.25 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.

Over the past five weeks, 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits because of stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coronavirus.

