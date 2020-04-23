News Briefs

Munch Madness finals ready

CHARLOTTE – The championship rounds of Munch Madness are set.

El Valle will take on The Hill Bar & Grill for the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly championship, while The Bridge Restaurant will face Fox’s Alley Bowling Bar & Grill for Union County Weekly honors.

Defending Union County champion The Bridge defeated El Cafetal, Cactus Rose Cafe, Sileo’s NY Deli, The Trail House and Rock Store to reach the finals.

Fox’s Alley had wins over two number one seeds in Stone Table and Emmet’s Social Table, as well as Franklin Court Grille, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant and Hathaway’s Fried Chicken.

The Hill Bar & Grill defeated New Zealand Cafe to reach the finals. The Hill had wins over O’Neil’s Pub, Stooges Pub, Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q and reigning champion Dunwellz in the Mint Hill bracket.

Thirteenth seed El Valle came out of the Downtown Matthews bracket with wins over Beantown Tavern, Moe’s Bar B Que, Sante and Pizza Peel before defeating Kabob-Je to reach the finals.

Stafford Corrugated Products may expand in Indian Trail

MONROE – Union County commissioners have awarded economic incentives to convince Stafford Corrugated Products to stay in Indian Trail to build a new manufacturing and distribution building in the Old Hickory Industrial Park.

Commissioners approved a grant April 20 of up to $115,000 paid over five years beginning in fiscal year 2022 based on the company’s $5 million investment and the hiring of three or four new employees.

The county expects the project will generate $182,725 annually in property taxes over the grant cycle.

Ron Mahle, of Monroe-Union County Economic Development, told commissioners that Stafford Corrugated Products approached his office in 2016 about a potential expansion with discussions resuming in late 2019.

The firm, which specializes in manufacturing and distributing products for the corrugated box industry, sought incentives to build a 50,000-square-foot building in the industrial park, according to Mahle.

“That structure will serve as its headquarters for all of its sales, marketing, production and distribution needs,” Mahle said.

The company has been located in Indian Trail since 1994. It employs 25 people.

Suspects arrested in Bent Creek shooting

INDIAN TRAIL – Sheriff’s detectives filed charges against four suspects in connection with a shooting last month in the 2000 block of Enderbury Drive.

Deputies responded to a Bent Creek home at 10:55 pm March 17 to find a 21-year-old male in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses described numerous shots being fired from a vehicle in the roadway, officials said.

The house was struck by gunfire several times. A neighbor’s home was also struck by a projectile.

Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval and Noe Gomez Jr., 18, of Indian Trail, were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Two juvenile suspects, ages 17 and 15, face similar charges, officials said.

Detectives also arrested Michael William Berhalter, 60, of Indian Trail, on a charge of altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct.

Sheriff’s office finds skeletal remains in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is waiting to hear back from the state medical examiner’s office regarding skeletal remains recovered April 15 near the Arbor Glen subdivision.

Officials said teenagers walking in the wooded area near a creek found parts of what appeared to be human bones.

Deputies secured the area April 14 and returned the next day to expand the search along the creek bed and undergrowth near power lines several hundred yards off of Hunters Trail Drive.

Detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators, along with State Bureau of Investigation agents and medical examiners, recovered human bones and other items scattered along the creek bed.

K-9 finds burglary suspect at abandoned home

MONROE – In search of a burglary suspect, Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Clark and his K-9 partner, Kamil, tracked a 17-year-old male to the porch of an abandoned house off Faye Drive.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a burglary in progress April 12 at the 4300 block of Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road. The teen matched the description of the suspect and had a backpack with several stolen items, officials said.

Charges were filed via juvenile petition. The sheriff’s office didn’t release the teen’s identity.

Charlotte launches initiative to support small businesses

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has launched an Open for Business initiative to support small businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the recovery.

The public dashboard and application creates an avenue to connect residents with small businesses in Charlotte during Mecklenburg County’s stay-at-home order.

The dashboard will include a directory of Charlotte small businesses and their operations including modified hours, changes to service, delivery and special offers. Small business owners can complete a brief application to have their business added.

Business owners who have temporarily closed their business as a result of COVID-19 can also submit their information to be added once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The dashboard will be featured on the city’s small business resource webpage, open data portal and the CLT+ mobile app in the coming days.

Small businesses added to the dashboard will receive the Charlotte Open for Business logo to display in their storefront.