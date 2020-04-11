Police identify man as accessory after felony

MATTHEWS – Someone else has been taken into custody after the shooting death of Brett Thomas Butler.

Police said Butler was shot at around 6 p.m. March 18 while driving, causing him to crash into a building in the Matthews Township Office Park. He died the next day. An unidentified 17-year-old was taken into custody on murder charges.

The Matthews Police Department continued investigating evidence and identified an additional suspect.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval, 18, of Monroe, on charges of accessory after the fact of a felony. Sandoval is in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

