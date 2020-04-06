Police says pair tried stealing overnight from manufacturer

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department stopped a larceny in progress at Conbraco Industries after 2 a.m. April 6.

Management told police that someone was spotted on surveillance in a secure gated area loading material into a car. Officers saw a man and woman inside the secured area with about $2,000 worth of stolen material, officials said.

Stephen Everett Atkinson, 38, of Indian Trail, was arrested on charges of felony larceny, first-degree trespass enter/remain and simple possession of a schedule III narcotic (pills).

Heather Marie Smith, 37, of Charlotte, was arrested on charges of felony larceny and first-degree trespass enter/remain.

