PHOTOS: Renfrow Hardware resumes Chick Fridays with new process

MATTHEWS – Customers stood at least six feet apart outside Renfrow Hardware and wrapped around the block April 10 in anticipation of its Chick Fridays promotion.

Chick Fridays is an April tradition dating back many years. The farm gets the little chirpers from a hatchery in Texas.

Renfrow Hardware has worked out a system that lets customers select essential items from a list and an employee wearing gloves will prepare the order for them. David Blackley, owner of Renfrow Hardware, explained the process in a recent YouTube video.

About the photographer

Claire Rodahaver specializes in brand photography, as well as capturing special moments for graduating seniors, couples and families. She also teaches photography classes. Visit https://clairerodahaver.com/ or call 704-710-6059 for more details.

