Restaurants open for business in Matthews, Mint Hill

Here’s a look at restaurants offering a combination of carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery in Matthews and Mint Hill. We advise you to call in advance to double-check dining options since COVID-19 has become such a fluid situation. This is not an all-inclusive list.
Matthews
• Azteca Mexican Restaurant: Carryout and delivery. 704-814-9877
• Beantown Tavern: Carryout. 704-849-2023
• CharBar No. 7: Curbside to-go. 704-814-0208
• Chicken Salad Chick: Curbside delivery. 980-339-7700
• Cracker Barrel: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-321-2261
• Deep Sea Seafood Market: Carryout and delivery. 704-849-0029
• East 74 Family Restaurant: Carryout. 704-847-5035
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant: carryout and delivery. 704-845-1417
• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine: Carryout and delivery. 704-246-6745
• Five Guys: Carryout and delivery. 704-315-6301
• Genghis Grill: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-444-0068
• GoGo Empanadas: Carryout and delivery. 980-245-2686
• Hinson’s Drive-In: Carryout. 704-847-9506
• Kristopher’s Sports Bar & Restaurant: Carryout and delivery. 704-845-6200
• Mac’s Speed Shop: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-444-0332
• McAlister’s Deli: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-846-1711
• Metro Diner: Carryout and delivery. 704-802-7871
• Moe’s Original BBQ: Carryout and curbside. 704-814-6637
• Outback Steakhouse: Curbside and delivery. 704-845-2222
• Panera Bread: Rapid pickup and delivery. 704-846-4003
• Picadeli’s Pub-In-Deli: Carryout and delivery. 704-841-1918
• Pizza Peel: Curbside and delivery. 704-814-0231
• Primavera Pizza: Carryout and delivery. 704-321-0201
• Qdoba: Carryout and delivery. 704-849-8030
• Shane’s Rib Shack: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-443-2957
• Showmars: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-849-9155
• Somi Sushi: Carryout and delivery. 980-245-7024
• South 21: Carryout. 704-844-1004
• Texas Roadhouse: Curbside. 704-814-0285
Mint Hill
• Big Guys Pizza: Curbside and delivery. 704-545-1770
• Daphne’s Bakery: Carryout and curbside. 704-573-5100
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen: Carryout and delivery. 704-545-1505
• El Valle: Carryout and delivery. 980-237-9162
• Happy’s Grill: Carryout. 980-224-7233
• Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar: Carryout and delivery.704-545-8089
• Jersey Mike’s: Carryout and delivery. 980-430-1401
• Mint Hill Rockstore Bar-B-Q: Carryout. 704-545-1227
• Showmars: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-545-3946
• Taxco Mexican Grill: Carryout and curbside. 704-573-2232
• Wayback Burgers: Carryout, curbside & delivery. 980-237-0140
• Zaxby’s: Drive-thru. 704-573-0607
Leave a Reply