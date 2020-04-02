You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Restaurants open for business in Matthews, Mint Hill

Restaurants open for business in Matthews, Mint Hill

Texas Roadhouse converted its dining rooms to full-service takeout in support of the Great American TakeOut Campaign. The Matthews location is open daily for
curbside to-go service and family packs, which allow guests to pick up food without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone. Photo courtesy of Texas Roadhouse

Here’s a look at restaurants offering a combination of carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery in Matthews and Mint Hill. We advise you to call in advance to double-check dining options since COVID-19 has become such a fluid situation. This is not an all-inclusive list.

Matthews

• Azteca Mexican Restaurant: Carryout and delivery. 704-814-9877

• Beantown Tavern: Carryout. 704-849-2023

• CharBar No. 7: Curbside to-go. 704-814-0208

• Chicken Salad Chick: Curbside delivery. 980-339-7700

• Cracker Barrel: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-321-2261

• Deep Sea Seafood Market: Carryout and delivery. 704-849-0029

• East 74 Family Restaurant: Carryout. 704-847-5035

• El Valle Mexican Restaurant: carryout and delivery. 704-845-1417

• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine: Carryout and delivery. 704-246-6745

• Five Guys: Carryout and delivery. 704-315-6301

• Genghis Grill: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-444-0068

• GoGo Empanadas: Carryout and delivery. 980-245-2686

• Hinson’s Drive-In: Carryout. 704-847-9506

• Kristopher’s Sports Bar & Restaurant: Carryout and delivery. 704-845-6200

• Mac’s Speed Shop: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-444-0332

• McAlister’s Deli: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-846-1711

• Metro Diner: Carryout and delivery. 704-802-7871

• Moe’s Original BBQ: Carryout and curbside. 704-814-6637

• Outback Steakhouse: Curbside and delivery. 704-845-2222

• Panera Bread: Rapid pickup and delivery. 704-846-4003

• Picadeli’s Pub-In-Deli: Carryout and delivery. 704-841-1918

• Pizza Peel: Curbside and delivery. 704-814-0231

• Primavera Pizza: Carryout and delivery. 704-321-0201

• Qdoba: Carryout and delivery. 704-849-8030

• Shane’s Rib Shack: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-443-2957

• Showmars: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-849-9155

• Somi Sushi: Carryout and delivery. 980-245-7024

• South 21: Carryout. 704-844-1004

• Texas Roadhouse: Curbside. 704-814-0285

Mint Hill

• Big Guys Pizza: Curbside and delivery. 704-545-1770

• Daphne’s Bakery: Carryout and curbside. 704-573-5100

• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen: Carryout and delivery. 704-545-1505

• El Valle: Carryout and delivery. 980-237-9162

• Happy’s Grill: Carryout. 980-224-7233

• Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar: Carryout and delivery.704-545-8089

• Jersey Mike’s: Carryout and delivery. 980-430-1401

• Mint Hill Rockstore Bar-B-Q: Carryout. 704-545-1227

• Showmars: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-545-3946

• Taxco Mexican Grill: Carryout and curbside. 704-573-2232

• Wayback Burgers: Carryout, curbside & delivery. 980-237-0140

• Zaxby’s: Drive-thru. 704-573-0607

