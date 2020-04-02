Restaurants open for business in Matthews, Mint Hill

Here’s a look at restaurants offering a combination of carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery in Matthews and Mint Hill. We advise you to call in advance to double-check dining options since COVID-19 has become such a fluid situation. This is not an all-inclusive list.

Matthews

• Azteca Mexican Restaurant: Carryout and delivery. 704-814-9877

• Beantown Tavern: Carryout. 704-849-2023

• CharBar No. 7: Curbside to-go. 704-814-0208

• Chicken Salad Chick: Curbside delivery. 980-339-7700

• Cracker Barrel: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-321-2261

• Deep Sea Seafood Market: Carryout and delivery. 704-849-0029

• East 74 Family Restaurant: Carryout. 704-847-5035

• El Valle Mexican Restaurant: carryout and delivery. 704-845-1417

• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine: Carryout and delivery. 704-246-6745

• Five Guys: Carryout and delivery. 704-315-6301

• Genghis Grill: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-444-0068

• GoGo Empanadas: Carryout and delivery. 980-245-2686

• Hinson’s Drive-In: Carryout. 704-847-9506

• Kristopher’s Sports Bar & Restaurant: Carryout and delivery. 704-845-6200

• Mac’s Speed Shop: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-444-0332

• McAlister’s Deli: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-846-1711

• Metro Diner: Carryout and delivery. 704-802-7871

• Moe’s Original BBQ: Carryout and curbside. 704-814-6637

• Outback Steakhouse: Curbside and delivery. 704-845-2222

• Panera Bread: Rapid pickup and delivery. 704-846-4003

• Picadeli’s Pub-In-Deli: Carryout and delivery. 704-841-1918

• Pizza Peel: Curbside and delivery. 704-814-0231

• Primavera Pizza: Carryout and delivery. 704-321-0201

• Qdoba: Carryout and delivery. 704-849-8030

• Shane’s Rib Shack: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-443-2957

• Showmars: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-849-9155

• Somi Sushi: Carryout and delivery. 980-245-7024

• South 21: Carryout. 704-844-1004

• Texas Roadhouse: Curbside. 704-814-0285

Mint Hill

• Big Guys Pizza: Curbside and delivery. 704-545-1770

• Daphne’s Bakery: Carryout and curbside. 704-573-5100

• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen: Carryout and delivery. 704-545-1505

• El Valle: Carryout and delivery. 980-237-9162

• Happy’s Grill: Carryout. 980-224-7233

• Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar: Carryout and delivery.704-545-8089

• Jersey Mike’s: Carryout and delivery. 980-430-1401

• Mint Hill Rockstore Bar-B-Q: Carryout. 704-545-1227

• Showmars: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-545-3946

• Taxco Mexican Grill: Carryout and curbside. 704-573-2232

• Wayback Burgers: Carryout, curbside & delivery. 980-237-0140

• Zaxby’s: Drive-thru. 704-573-0607