Tofano tapped to lead American Legion

MATTHEWS — Mark Tofano has assumed command of American Legion Post 235.

The Matthews post leads and coordinates veteran and military-related events, such as the annual Memorial Day ceremony. It was originally chartered in 1944 and recently rechartered as the Hooks-Orr post to honor two local veterans who gave their lives for our country.

“During my term in office, it will be my desire to contact every veteran in the town of Matthews in order to honor and support them; to educate the citizens of Matthews, of all ages, about the sacrifices that were, and are, being made by veterans for them and our country; and to stress the importance veterans hold in securing and maintaining the freedoms and liberties that we all enjoy,” Tofano said. “Also, and foremost, to remember, to never forget, those that have given their lives for us through ceremonies in observance of dates of historical and national significance.”

Tofano succeeds Phil Mowry, who as commander helped broaden membership and expand the post’s community involvement.

The post contributes to the American Legion’s four pillars: Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children & Youth.