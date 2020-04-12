Union County chase goes through Matthews

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department received information at 2:03 p.m. April 12 that a suspect vehicle fleeing Monroe officers and Union County deputies was about to enter into Matthews traveling on U.S. 74 westbound.

The chase ended at the intersection of Windsor Square Drive and Independence Point Parkway with a brief foot pursuit by one of the two suspects in the vehicle. Matthews officers were not involved in the vehicle chase but helped on foot.

During this chase, there was a minor one vehicle crash involving a Union County Sheriff’s Office vehicle into a road sign. There were no injuries reported from the pursuit or vehicle crash.

A male and female suspect were taken into custody on scene and have been transported to the Union County Jail.