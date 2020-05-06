Air National Guard flyover to support COVID-19 front lines

Photo courtesy of NC Air National Guard

CHARLOTTE – The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct a one aircraft C-17 flyover of various cities, hospitals and food banks on May 7 as part of Operation: American Resolve.

The flyover will demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s readiness during the national COVID-19 response while saluting the Americans at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

The C-17 will depart the Charlotte Douglass International Airport at 10 a.m. and fly over the Harris Teeter Distribution Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center, Atrium Health Charlotte and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina after 1 p.m.

Flyovers are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training.