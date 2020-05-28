Aspiring Eagle Scout seeks donations for her food drive

MATTHEWS – Hannah Todd is one of the first females in Mecklenburg County to take on the task of developing an Eagle Scout project.

Hannah, of Matthews, joined Boy Scouts of America’s Scouts BSA program the day it first opened to female youth, Feb 1, 2019. She is a Life Scout with Troop 233, which meets at Sardis Presbyterian Church.

As part of her project, Hannah has organized a food drive to benefit Loaves and Fishes. After seeing how COVID-19 placed a strain on its ability to help to those in need, Hannah knew she wanted to help the charity with her Eagle Scout project.

Hannah is overseeing small groups of scouts from troops 33, 133 and 233 during the project, which includes sewing masks to keep people safe during the food collection and sorting.

She invites anyone who can donate a pasta, a can of shelf-stable meat or more to drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 at the Sardis Presbyterian Scout Hut parking lot, 6101 Sardis Road, Charlotte. Donors can stay in their cars and wait for a Scout to greet them and collect their donations.