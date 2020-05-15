BAPS Charities donates $5,000 to Matthews hospital

MATTHEWS – BAPS Charities donated $5,000 to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center on May 11 to show appreciation for health-care workers for sacrificing time with family and personal safety to care for patients.

Development Manager Cullen Jones and Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Forster accepted the contribution.

Cullen said Novant Health has established a COVID-relief fund.

“These funds will be used to benefit the folks that are in the greatest need and will be targeted for our employees that have faced many challenges and have been impacted the greatest by this pandemic whether that be through direct financial support or whether that be because of health or illness,” Cullen said.

In addition to this donation, BAPS Charities has organized and implemented several online awareness campaigns on how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are impressed by what all BAPS Charities has done globally and for our local community,” Forster said. “We are honored and humbled by this gift.”