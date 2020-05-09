Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers free grocery delivery

CHARLOTTE – Did you ever think you’d be living in a time when you could get your groceries delivered by a plumber? Well, that time is now.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Charlotte is using its fleet of trucks and plumbers to deliver groceries and other items for free to residents who order online for curbside pickup.

Paul Stefano, the manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Charlotte, said he wanted to help the community during this time of need and offering grocery delivery just made sense. Residents don’t even have to be current customers or receiving plumbing services to sign up.

“Even though we’re out and about because we’re essential, we still wanted to do something a little bit more because there’s a lot of people that can’t leave the house,” Stefano said. “It wouldn’t be like we were going out of our way or anything because we got guys all over the whole entire city.”

Residents who want to participate should first order and pay for their groceries from a store that offers curbside pickup, such as Target, Walmart, Harris Teeter, Publix or Food Lion. Then, they need to call Benjamin Franklin Plumbing at 704-820-4797 and ask for the grocery delivery. A two to four hour advance notice is requested.

A Benjamin Franklin team member will pick up the items at the scheduled time and drop them at the doorstep for a no-contact delivery. Stefano said employees are taking proper precautions including wearing face masks, gloves and keeping hand sanitizer and disinfectants in their trucks at all times.

Deliveries are only available in areas that Benjamin Franklin currently services. A full list of zip codes can be found on the company’s website. The program will run until the end of May or as restrictions apply.

One Hour Heating and Air and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing have been serving the greater Charlotte region since 1971. The companies are a locally owned franchise by Mike Fowler and Tommy Rea that provide professional HVAC and plumbing repair services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Stefano has been with Benjamin Franklin for 22 years. He said the thought of some of his customers or their neighbors struggling to get supplies tugs at his heartstrings.

“This community has given us business for so many years,” Stefano said. “It’s good to be able to give back a little bit.”

Want to sign up?

Visit www.benfranklinclt.com to find out if you live in an area Benjamin Franklin Plumbing services. Call 704-820-4797 to schedule a delivery.