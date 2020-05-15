Bib sells out after appearing on ‘Good Morning America’

MATTHEWS – Bella Tunno launched an exclusive bib collection – This Bib Feeds Kids – that donates 15 meals for every product sold in honor of the brand’s 15th anniversary.

“It’s our birthday gift to the world,” said Michelle Buelow, founder of Bella Tunno. “We are going to exponentially multiply the meals we can donate through our anniversary bib. There is no better gift then to know that we are doing everything we can to combat child hunger.”

The bib was featured on the Deals and Steals segment on “Good Morning America” on April 13 and sold out within hours. The exposure helped Bella Tunno donate 57,150 meals to feed hungry children in April.