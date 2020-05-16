First National Bank hires business banking team leader

CHARLOTTE – First National Bank hired Ben Freeman as senior vice president, business banking team leader in its Charlotte region.

Based in Matthews, Freeman is responsible for leading a business banking team that serves the southern and eastern parts of the Charlotte metro, as well as neighboring counties in the Carolinas.

With nearly two decades of financial services experience, Freeman recently served as vice president, principal business relationship manager with Wells Fargo.

Freeman also serves as the treasurer on the board of directors of C.O.S. Kids Child Development Center.