Girl Scouts make masks for health-care workers

CHARLOTTE – Girl Scouts from the Hornets’ Nest Council have made close to 1,000 masks for area health-care workers.

The girls are washing, ironing, measuring, cutting and sewing the masks for a partnership with Atrium Health and Novant Health. The project incorporates the four pillars of Girl Scouts leadership: being a go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader.

More than 400 families downloaded the pattern to make masks from home.

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council serves 16,000 girls in eight counties across the Carolinas.