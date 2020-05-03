JustServe.org promotes service with May Family Challenge

By Kristen Anderson

CHARLOTTE – JustServe.org is sponsoring a May Family Challenge to give families in the greater Charlotte area fun, rewarding activities to do during social distancing.

Families will find a variety of ways to serve, from making thank you gifts for health-care workers to donating produce to refugees.

“Whenever we are doing something good, we are using our time more wisely,” said Lica Snow, whose family recently volunteered through JustServe.org to make sandwiches for the Urban Ministry Center.

“There are many nonprofits offering ‘serve from home’ volunteer opportunities for individuals and families right now,” said Regina Wait, a JustServe.org volunteer director in Charlotte. “We created this enjoyable challenge to highlight some of these current needs and to hopefully inspire families to spend quality time together.”

Here is how to enter:

1. Look over the JustServe May Family Challenge Board by visiting www.justservecharlotte.org or @justservecharlotte on Facebook and Instagram.

2. Complete five activities. Choices do not need to be in the same row or column, but at least two of them must be JustServe service projects, which are in the white boxes.

3. Submit a photo of your family participating in each of the five chosen activities through one of the following methods (making sure to include which numbered box each photo represents):

• Share to the “JustServe Charlotte May Family Challenge” Facebook Group.

• Email reginawait@justserve.org (put your name and “JustServe Charlotte May Family Challenge” in the subject line).

The contest runs until May 31. Three families who complete the challenge will be selected to receive free JustServe T-shirts.