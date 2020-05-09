You are here: Home / News / Kings Jewelry showcases pieces for Mother’s Day

Kings Jewelry showcases pieces for Mother's Day

by Leave a Comment

Suat Pamukci, of Kings Jewelry, shows off some of the merchandise inside her shop during Charlotte Media Group’s Virtual Pop-Up Shop as we head into Mother’s Day weekend. The shop is located at 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy., Suite 400, Matthews.

