Kings Jewelry showcases pieces for Mother's Day May 9, 2020 by admin Leave a Comment Suat Pamukci, of Kings Jewelry, shows off some of the merchandise inside her shop during Charlotte Media Group's Virtual Pop-Up Shop as we head into Mother's Day weekend. The shop is located at 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy., Suite 400, Matthews.
Leave a Reply