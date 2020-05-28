Matthews post celebrates Memorial Day in-person

MATTHEWS – Bucking the trend of going virtual with its Memorial Day plans, American Legion Post 235 held its annual ceremony May 25 at Stumptown Park.

Commander Mark Tofano thanked Matthews Mayor John Higdon for ensuring the post had access to the park. About 100 people attended the event.

“There is no substitute for person-to-person contact especially in regards to giving honor, respect and remembrance of veterans who have fallen for this country,” Tofano said.

Tofano recently took command of the post.

One of his first initiatives is Operation Connect, in which volunteers reach out to Matthews veterans. Once contact is made, they arrange a home visit to provide veterans access to information about the American Legion and Post 235.

“It’s just a concentrated effort in trying to make a lot of our veterans, whether they are American Legion members or not, feel part of our family,” Tofano said