Mecklenburg County commissioners to consider manager’s $1.9B recommended budget

CHARLOTTE – County Manager Dena Diorio recently presented a $1.9 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2021 to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.

The budget represents an increase of $5.6 million, or 0.3%, over the current fiscal year 2020 operating budget. It maintains the current tax rate of 61.69 cents and funds over $250 million in investments for critical services for the Public Health Department and the Department of Social Services.

County commissioners will hold a virtual public hearing to receive input on the budget at 6 p.m. May 13. The board is scheduled to adopt the budget June 2. The budget will take effect July 1.

Funding highlights include:

Public Health

Total investment of $86.3 million

• $104,000 for the Children’s Developmental Services Agency to maintain service levels following a 13% increase in enrollment

• $80,000 for CDSA interpreter services to accommodate the needs of the non-English speaking families

• $150,000 for advanced Tuberculosis testing

• $43,000 for the Tuberculosis Clinic for supplies and to maintain service levels

• $160,000 for increased costs associated with LabCorp’s annual contract

• $60,000 to increase Prep funding

• $66,000 for one full-time school health nurse

Department of Social Services

Total investment of $165.5 million

• $258,000 to meet the increase funding for Foster Care placements

• $86,000 to expand Senior Nutrition Meal Services to support increases to both homebound and congregate meal programs

• 206,000 to add 70 wards to private guardianship

• $350,000 to fund the county’s portion of the Raise the Age Funding Grant Match

• $886,000 for Youth and Family Services employee retention strategies

• $250,000 for an efficiency analysis of the Economic Services Division

• $151,000 to fund the first phase of the new Family Justice Center

Asset and Facility Management

• $1.6 million for security staffing at major facilities

• $413,000 for enhanced security at parks

• $881,000 to fund increases in the county’s facility maintenance contracts

Information Technology

• $1.7 million in additional funding for hardware and software upgrades and enhancements

County Assessor’s Office

• $1.1 million for technology security enhancements for the North Carolina Property Tax System and AssessPro Software

• $1.3 million to fund the Revaluation Reserve

Reducing Racial Disparities

New investment of $2.5 million

• $1.3 million in funding for the United Way’s “Unite Charlotte” initiative for 25 Tier 1 grants of $25,000 each and 10, Tier 2 grants of $40,000

• A total of $775,000 to address Food Insecurity in the County including $125,000 to support the initial phase of the Three Sisters Food Market Co-Op, $600,000 for the development of additional initiatives to address food deserts and $50,000 in a Community Service Grant to Loaves & Fishes

• $150,000 in a Community Service Grant to Young Black Leadership Alliance

• $50,000 in a Community Service Grant to Prospera North Carolina

• $77,000 for one full-time Project Compliance Coordinator for the Minority, Women, Small Business Enterprises Program

MECK Pre-K and Early Childhood Education Funding

Total investment of $42 million for Fiscal Year 2021, an increase of $5.5 million for Fiscal Year 2020

• $20 million to help clear the childcare waitlist

• $21 million for 80 classrooms, an increase of 20 classrooms, bringing the total number of children served to 1,602

Mental Health Support

New investment of $6.2 million

• $1.3 million for additional services in our detention centers. Funding will provide an assistant nursing director, licensed practical nurse, a mental health clinician, a physician, a psychiatrist, a psychiatric registered nurse and a recreational therapist

• $945,000 for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Exceptional Children Staffing and Special Education Support to fund 5 teachers, 5 teacher assts, 4 itinerant pre-k teachers and 2 occupational therapists

• $3.4 million for an additional 15 social workers, 15 counselors, 5 psychiatrists, and 2 behavioral health specialists at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Affordable Housing

New investment of $ 4 million

• $1 million to fund the second year of Habitat for Humanity’s Critical Home Repair Program. Funding will support 31 home repair projects in FY2021.

• $3 million to expand our rental subsidy programs

Park and Greenways

New investment of $5.2 million

• $2.8 million for 59 part-time and limited part time positions for the new Eastway Regional Recreation Center, two wheelchair accessible buses and computers for the computer lab

• $100,000 for two full-time maintenance and operation positions at American Legion Memorial Stadium

• $37,000 for programming and related expenses for Steven’s Nature Creek and the McDowell Nature Center

Employee Investments

• $9.2 million for a 3% across the board increase for employees

• $682,000 to include a 3% merit increase for MEDIC employees

• $4 million for required pension contributions

• $1.3 million for increased costs associated with medical and dental insurance

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

• $683,000 for staffing costs, program supplies, equipment maintenance and repairs and metal detector rentals during the Republican National Convention

• $218,000 to replace a total of 345 bullet-proof vests.

• $54,000 to purchase three patrol narcotic detention canines.

• $100,000 to provide the supplies needed for Juvenile Programs and Housing.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Total investment of $523.5 million, an increase of 4% over fiscal year 2020

• $19.4 million to support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools operating expenses including;

• Health insurance and retirement rate increases, funding to accommodate charter school and enrollment growth for 1,807 new students, maintenance and operating costs for one new school, student support staffing/social and emotional learning support, Exceptional Children staffing and special education support

• $5 million for building services preventative maintenance staffing

• $1.3 million in one-time funding for CMS’s Enterprise Resource Planning Systems

Central Piedmont Community College

Total investment of $1.2 million, an increase of 3% over fiscal year 2020

• Salaries for maintenance staff

• Costs of maintenance and repairs of buildings and grounds

• Insurance fees for campus buildings, vehicles

• Workers compensation for institutional employees paid from local funds and other necessary insurance coverages

Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries

• $350,000 to support a request for proposal to develop a libraries Facilities Master Plan

Arts & Science Council

• $900,000 to support three grant programs for the Arts and Science Council