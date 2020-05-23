Mecklenburg County intends to open back up soon

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s transition into Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan has Mecklenburg County evaluating the best way to open back up to the public.

County Manager Dena Diorio said she has asked department heads to submit a reopening plan that would comply with state guidance while ensuring staff and citizens can conduct county business safely. That may not occur until July 1, she said.

“We are preparing for that and taking all the necessary precautions that when we do open county government, we do so safely,” she said during a May 22 press conference.

Diorio said Phase 2 allows the county to begin reopening some parks and recreation facilities, including driving ranges.

“We’re still looking at whether or not we’ll be able to open our indoor pavilions at our various parks,” she said. “We’re taking a look at that.”

Practice fields will still be closed for practice and games.

“People can go out there and use them but there’s not going to be any organized sports that will be permitted at any of our sports fields at this time,” Diorio said.

Parks and recreation will begin opening summer camps at limited locations from June 14 to Aug. 14.

“We are looking to see how much capacity we can get,” Diorio said. “At this point, it will be limited slots.”

The county’s nature preserve and natural resources division will offer summer programming throughout July and August.

The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center and Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center will open in mid-June. The aquatic center will be open weekdays, while Double Oaks will open Saturdays and Sundas.