Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce awards four scholarships

MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce awarded college scholarships to four students attending Independence High School.

Recipients were as follows:

– Michael Golden will study computer science/engineering at N.C. State University.

– Asha Mullis will study nursing at UNC-Chapel Hill.

– Elizabeth Andrews will study biology at UNC-Chapel Hill.

– Ann Estelle Freyer will study political studies at Davidson College.

“The students that applied for our scholarships this year were remarkable,” Executive Director Paige McKinney said. “All of our applicants demonstrated leadership attributes and academic achievements within their school.”

McKinney said they also made an impact within the community.

“They took an active role volunteering at the Mint Hill Fire Department, the Mint Hill Library and various nonprofits within our community, including the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce,” McKinney said. “We hope that this scholarship will help further their education and that they will return to Mint Hill as future business leaders in our community.”

The chamber’s board of directors instituted the scholarship program in 2014. It is made possible with support of chamber members, the business community and the success of its annual Golf Classic.

“As the scholarship chair, it’s been very exciting to watch our scholarship program grow since its inception” said Tara Goodfellow, chamber director and owner of Athena Consultants. “Over the past few years, we have been able to grow the program from two to four awards. The Mint Hill Chamber awards high school seniors, that are residents of Mint Hill, $1,000 based upon academic excellence, community service and leadership. Components include submitting the application, transcripts, essay and letter of recommendation.”

The program has grown thanks to community support. Funding is raised from the chamber’s annual September Golf Classic and Pour 64 hosting an annual cornhole tournament.

Email McKinney at paige@minthillchamberofcommerce.com if your company is interested in partnering in the program.

