Mint Hill commissioners convene for first time since March

MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Board of Commissioners convened for only six minutes May 14 at town hall, but the meeting marked two major milestones for elected officials.

It was the first time the town broadcast a commission meeting online and it was the first time they’ve convened since Mecklenburg County and North Carolina began restricting large mass gatherings due to COVID-19.

Mayor Brad Simmons and the four commissioners sat at the dais with a seat in between each member. They approved the minutes of the March 12 meeting and eight items in the consent agenda, which consists of routine actions.

“I’m really missing being out in the town, being around the people and going to our restaurants,” Commissioner Dale Dalton said. “Everybody please be careful and hopefully we can get over this very soon.”

Commissioner Mike Cochrane has lived in Mint Hill his whole life, but he can’t remember a time he’s been more proud of what the people in town are doing to help each other.

“I’ve seen a lot of people giving of themselves to help those in need,” Cochrane said. “That’s something that I think this pandemic has brought out in a lot of areas and that’s people helping other people.”

Mayor Brad Simmons commended town staff, including Town Manager Brian Welch, Police Chief Tim Ledford and Fire Chief David Leath. He’s worked with them on phone calls, emails, Zoom and occasionally in person.

“Through this whole thing they’ve had to change the way they do business, but they have not stopped doing business,” Simmons said. “ We are still moving forward on the things we set out to do at the retreat, and I just hope the citizens realize what a great staff we have here in Mint Hill.”