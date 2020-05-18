Mint Hill gets lower price for pavement resurfacing

MINT HILL – Town commissioners have authorized Town Manager Brian Welch to execute a pavement resurfacing contract with NJR Group not to exceed $780,873.08.

The company bid the lowest amount for the contract on April 30.

The town had budgeted $500,000 this year for pavement resurfacing, but Public Works Director Steve Frey recommended they go for the full amount to take advantage of the bargain price.

“Given the current state of the economy and the roadway construction industry, bid prices were down approximately 15% to 20% from last year’s prices,” Frey wrote in a memo to commissioners. “This makes for a very favorable price to complete this year’s entire list of streets.”

The town plans to take a portion from what it would budget next year for pavement resurfacing to pay for the full amount.

The spring 2020 pavement resurfacing list includes Canterway Drive, Dexter Lemmond Court, Farm Oak Lane, Forrest Rader Drive, Hannah Alexander Lane, Harris Trace Court, Lemmond Acres Drive, McWhirter Road, Ranburne Road, Reid Alexander Lane, Tenille Place, Thousand Oaks Court and Woodhollow Road.

Roads may change based on supplies. Streets not paved are given priority on the next list.